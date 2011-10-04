Oct 3 Westinghouse Solar Inc WEST.O said on
Tuesday its rival Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ.O) infringed two of
its solar panel patents and it was seeking to ban some products
from being imported into the United States.
Westinghouse filed a complaint with the International Trade
Commission, complaining that Canadian Solar and its supplier
Zep Solar sold a product that used proprietary technology that
was part of Westinghouse Solar's Andalay module.
That module incorporates electronic equipment into the
frame that makes it simpler and cheaper to mount than a
standard photovoltaic module.
Neither Canadian Solar nor Zep Solar was immediately
available to comment on the complaint.
(Reporting by Matt Daily in New York; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)