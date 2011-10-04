Oct 3 Westinghouse Solar Inc WEST.O said on Tuesday its rival Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ.O) infringed two of its solar panel patents and it was seeking to ban some products from being imported into the United States.

Westinghouse filed a complaint with the International Trade Commission, complaining that Canadian Solar and its supplier Zep Solar sold a product that used proprietary technology that was part of Westinghouse Solar's Andalay module.

That module incorporates electronic equipment into the frame that makes it simpler and cheaper to mount than a standard photovoltaic module.

Neither Canadian Solar nor Zep Solar was immediately available to comment on the complaint. (Reporting by Matt Daily in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)