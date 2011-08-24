* Competition Bureau aims to block JV, other agreements
* WestJet applies to argue on bureau's side
* WestJet says it cannot compete on transborder routes
(Adds quote, details from interview)
TORONTO, Aug 24 WestJet Airlines (WJA.TO) is
lining up behind Canada's Competition Bureau in opposing a
proposed joint venture and existing agreements between Air
Canada ACa.TO and United Continental Holdings (UAL.N).
In documents made public on Wednesday, Air Canada's main
domestic competitor asked for intervenor status in a case
before the country's Competition Tribunal.
In June, the Competition Bureau asked to have a planned
joint venture between Air Canada and United scrapped on
antitrust grounds, and challenged co-operation between the
airlines it said would lead to inflated fares.
"Under the joint venture scenario, WestJet would be
competing with the combined strength of Air Canada and United
Continental," Hugh Dunleavy, executive vice-president for
strategy and planning at WestJet said in an interview.
United Continental, formed when UAL Corp acquired
Continental Airlines last year, has had so-called alliance
agreements with Air Canada since 1997. The companies
co-ordinate seat sales, fare structures, discounts and
marketing campaigns on transborder routes.
Their proposed joint venture would go further, pooling
resources and sharing revenue so each company "would be
indifferent as to which airline collects fares or operates a
particular route," according to Air Canada's submission.
While WestJet has an agreement with American Airlines
AMR.N that allows the two companies to sell space on each
other's flights, Dunleavy said they are not allowed to discuss
capacity, scheduling or pricing.
Special approval from U.S. regulators has allowed Air
Canada and United to co-ordinate more under their alliance
agreements, Dunleavy said.
WestJet's submissions to the tribunal said the other
airlines' co-ordination has already kept it from competing on
transborder routes.
Last week Air Canada and United made their own submissions.
Air Canada said the regulator's opposition was "fundamentally
misconceived" and would hurt passengers by reducing
efficiency.
Canada's largest airline said the measures are "a crucial
aspect of Air Canada's ability to compete with other airlines
and to remain viable in the long term."
(Reporting by Allison Martell; editing by Frank McGurty and
Rob Wilson)