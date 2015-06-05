BRIEF-Total Energy announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp
* Total Energy Services Inc announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp On the tsx
June 5 A WestJet Airlines Ltd plane slid off the runway while landing at Montreal's main airport, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported on Friday, citing an airport spokesperson.
The Transportation Safety Board is said to be investigating the incident. No injuries have been reported. (Reporting by Allison Martell. Editing by Andre Grenon)
* Willbros announces new president of Canada segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IGM Financial Inc announces march 2017 investment fund sales and total assets under management