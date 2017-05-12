May 12 Air Line Pilots Association International (ALPA), the world's largest pilot union, said on Friday that 62 percent of WestJet Airlines Ltd's pilots who voted in a representation election favored joining the union.

ALPA said 97 percent of eligible pilots of the Canadian airline participated in the election. (bit.ly/2qacDx9)

"We are disappointed with the outcome of the vote but we are dedicated to moving forward as a team," WestJet said in a separate statement.

WestJet's shares were down 4 percent at C$22 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Founded in 1931, ALPA represents over 55,000 pilots at 32 U.S. and Canadian airlines. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)