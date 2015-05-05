BRIEF-Trupanion says on March 31, 2017 co, units entered into first amendment to loan, security agreement
TORONTO May 5 Canada's WestJet Airlines Ltd reported a sharp rise in first-quarter earnings on Tuesday, helped by lower fuel prices and an improvement in other operating costs as revenue rose.
Net earnings rose to C$140.7 million ($116.4 million), or C$1.09 a share, from C$89.3 million, or 69 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose 4 percent to C$1.08 billion.
($1 = $1.21 Canadian) (Reporting by Allison Martell; editing by Jason Neely)
April 5 BNP Paribas SA on Wednesday named chief executives for its wealth management businesses in Asia Pacific, Switzerland and emerging markets as well as Luxembourg & international Europe markets.
SYDNEY, April 5 Blackstone Group has put an A$3.5 billion ($2.65 billion) shopping mall portfolio in Australia up for sale, said a source familiar with the matter, in what could be one of the country's largest ever real estate transactions.