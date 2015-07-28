PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 24
March 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 28 Canada's WestJet Airlines Ltd reported a 19 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower fuel costs and addition of new routes.
The airline's net earnings rose to C$61.6 million ($47.3 million), or 49 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from C$51.8 million, or 40 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 1.3 percent to C$942 million. ($1 = C$1.30) (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
TOKYO, March 24 Toshiba Corp's main lenders are asking Toshiba to submit a bankruptcy filing for its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC by the end of this month, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday, without citing sources.