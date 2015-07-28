July 28 Canada's WestJet Airlines Ltd reported a 19 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower fuel costs and addition of new routes.

The airline's net earnings rose to C$61.6 million ($47.3 million), or 49 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from C$51.8 million, or 40 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 1.3 percent to C$942 million. ($1 = C$1.30) (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)