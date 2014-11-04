(Recasts with new forecasts, adds analyst comment)

By Allison Martell

Nov 4 WestJet Airlines Ltd, Canada's No. 2 airline, reported higher third-quarter adjusted earnings on Tuesday and forecast a jump in capital expenditure in 2015, as well as a rise in operating costs and higher capacity.

The Calgary-based airline is growing beyond its roots as a no-frills domestic carrier, boosting capacity and adding more international flights.

It sees 2015 capital expenditures between C$820 million and C$840 million, up from an estimated C$660 million in 2014.

RBC Capital Markets analyst Walter Spracklin said in a note that the capital spending forecast sets the stage for growth, as WestJet installs new in-flight entertainment to boost revenue, and makes payments and deposits on new planes.

WestJet said it expects cost per available seat mile to rise between 2.0 percent and 3.0 percent in 2015, excluding fuel costs and employee profit sharing, as system capacity rises 4.0 percent to 5.0 percent.

It improved 2014 cost guidance, saying it now expects cost per available seat mile, excluding fuel and profit sharing, to rise between 1.0 percent and 1.5 percent. It had previously seen an increase between 1.5 percent and 2.0 percent.

Excluding a non-tax charge, WestJet earned 66 Canadian cents per share in the third quarter, missing the average analyst estimate of 68 Canadian cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

But AltaCorp Capital Research analyst Chris Murray said the results were in line with his expectations: "All the performance metrics look to be in pretty good shape," he said. RBC's Spracklin also said the results were in line, and called the quarter "strong across the board."

Net earnings fell 19.8 percent to C$52.2 million, or 40 Canadian cents per share, dragged down by a pre-tax non-cash charge of C$45.5 million related to the sale of 10 old Boeing 737 aircraft. Revenue rose 9.2 percent to C$1.01 billion.

WestJet announced a new fee for checked bags on Sept. 15, boosting shares on hopes that the charge would significantly boost revenue. But a day later, Chief Executive Gregg Saretsky said the fee would let WestJet lower fares.

The company's revenue passenger miles rose nearly 7 percent to 5.40 billion in the third quarter. Revenue passenger miles is calculated by multiplying the number of revenue-paying passengers by distance traveled.

Revenue per available seat mile, a key measure of an airline's efficiency, increased 2.6 percent. ($1 = C$1.1391) (Additional reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Savio D'Souza and Meredith Mazzilli)