July 26 Canada's WestJet Airlines Ltd reported a 40.5 percent fall in quarterly profit as higher costs squeezed margins.

The company's net earnings fell to C$36.7 million ($27.8 million), or 30 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from C$61.6 million, or 49 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The Calgary-based airline's revenue rose to C$949.3 million from C$942 million. ($1 = 1.32 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)