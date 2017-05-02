May 2 Canada's WestJet Airlines Ltd on Tuesday reported a 45 percent fall in quarterly profit, as higher fuel costs squeezed margins.

The company's net earnings fell to C$48.3 million ($35.4 million), or 41 Canadian cents per share in the first quarter ended March 31, from C$87.6 million, or 71 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 8 percent to C$1.11 billion.

WestJet, Canada's second largest carrier, also said it agreed to buy up to 20 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft from Boeing Co . ($1 = 1.3660 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)