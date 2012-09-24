* British Airways to sell some WestJet flights

TORONTO, Sept 24 WestJet Airlines Ltd said on Monday it has reached a new code-share agreement, allowing International Airlines Group's British Airways to sell seats on some WestJet flights.

Canada's No. 2 carrier said the agreement is its eighth code-share deal. It covers "select" flights from Vancouver, Calgary and Toronto to Ottawa, Edmonton and Victoria.

The agreement "will enable easier travel from Canada's gateway cities to destinations that have been more difficult to access from the UK," Lynne Embleton, British Airways' director of strategy and business units, said in a statement.

Shares of Calgary-based WestJet were little changed, up 2 Canadian cents at C$17.38, on Monday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange.