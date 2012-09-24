BRIEF-A. Schulman joins coalition to advance low pressure ANG Technology for motor vehicles
* A. Schulman joins coalition to advance low pressure ANG Technology for motor vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* British Airways to sell some WestJet flights
* Deal is WestJet's eighth code-share agreement
TORONTO, Sept 24 WestJet Airlines Ltd said on Monday it has reached a new code-share agreement, allowing International Airlines Group's British Airways to sell seats on some WestJet flights.
Canada's No. 2 carrier said the agreement is its eighth code-share deal. It covers "select" flights from Vancouver, Calgary and Toronto to Ottawa, Edmonton and Victoria.
The agreement "will enable easier travel from Canada's gateway cities to destinations that have been more difficult to access from the UK," Lynne Embleton, British Airways' director of strategy and business units, said in a statement.
Shares of Calgary-based WestJet were little changed, up 2 Canadian cents at C$17.38, on Monday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
* PSA Group in talks to buy GM's Opel/Vauxhall brands (Adds UK business minister comments)
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 20 Brazilian stocks rose on Monday after miner Vale SA unveiled a proposal to become a company with no defined controlling shareholders. Shares of Vale added the most points to Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index, which rose 0.9 percent. Shares in Bradespar, a key shareholder in holding company Valepar SA, posted their biggest intraday jump ever, adding as much as 20 percent. Analysts said the accord increases the value of Bra