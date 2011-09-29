* Two airlines launch an interline agreement

* Emirates wants to increase flights to and from Canada

* Air Canada opposed to increased Emirates' flights

Sept 29 WestJet Airlines Ltd (WJA.TO) and Dubai's Emirates airline said on Thursday they have launched a closer alliance to allow their passengers to connect more easily to destinations on each other's networks.

WestJet, Canada's second-biggest airline, and Dubai's fast-growing state airline said in a statement that they have launched a so-called interline agreement.

WestJet has signed several such agreements in recent years with airlines around the world as it looks for ways to increase revenues and cut costs.

Emirates flies three times weekly from Toronto to Dubai but has lobbied hard to persuade the Canadian government to increase the number of slots it is allowed, so far without success.

The chief executive of Air Canada ACb.TO, the country's biggest airline, has spoken out against Emirates' expansion plans in Canada, accusing the Middle East airline of wanting to steal away connecting passengers that help make its routes profitable. [ID:nN09208309]

WestJet's stock was up 3 Canadian cents at C$12.70 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday morning. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; editing by Peter Galloway)