TORONTO Feb 8 WestJet Airlines Ltd , Canada's second-largest airline, reported stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings on Wednesday and said its employees had endorsed its plan to start a regional carrier using turboprop aircraft to serve smaller markets.

Earnings dropped to C$35.6 million ($35.6 million), or 26 Canadian cents a share, from C$37.2 million, or 26 Canadian cents, in the same period last year.

Analysts, on average, had forecast earnings of 20 Canadian cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

($1 = $0.9948 Canadian) (Reporting By Susan Taylor)