* Nov load factor 77.6 pct vs 77.7 pct year ago
* Traffic up 4.4 pct, capacity up 4.5 pct
Dec 5 WestJet Airlines reported
slighly emptier planes in November, data showed on Monday, as
capacity increases at the carrier outflanked a rise in demand.
Canada's second-biggest airline's load factor -- the
percentage of available seats filled with paying customers --
fell to 77.6 percent last month from 77.7 percent in November
last year.
The low-cost airline said revenue passenger miles, or
traffic, rose 4.4 percent to 1.34 billion year over year, and
capacity, measured in available seat miles, was up 4.5 percent
to 1.72 billion over the same period.
Calgary-based WestJet shares closed at C$11.44 on Friday on
the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)