* Q3 EPS C$0.28 vs year-before C$0.30

* Analysts had expected C$0.33

* Costs lifted by jet fuel prices, maintenance

* WestJet says forward bookings intact despite economy

* Shares down 2.4 pct (Recasts with analyst's comments, details)

Nov 9 Higher costs cut third-quarter profit at WestJet Airlines (WJA.TO) by 10 percent, pushing down the company's shares on Wednesday, but Canada's No. 2 carrier stayed optimistic about passenger demand.

WestJet said that even though economic uncertainty was making consumer confidence shaky, its forward bookings were not being hit significantly.

It said its revenue per available seat mile (RASM) - an industry measure to compare revenue performance among airlines - rose 5.8 percent in the third quarter, and that it expects similar growth in the fourth quarter.

WestJet said its quarterly profit fell to C$39.3 million ($38.8 million), or 28 Canadian cents a share, from C$43.8 million, or 30 Canadian cents, in the year-before quarter.

Analysts, on average, had forecast earnings of 33 Canadian cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue at the carrier, which was launched in 1996 and modeled on U.S. low-cost carrier Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N), rose 13 percent to C$775.3 million.

COSTS WEIGH

WestJet's costs per available seat mile (CASM) increased 9 percent as jet fuel prices remained "stubbornly high", the airline said. At 89 cents a liter in the third quarter, they were 27 percent higher than a year earlier.

The company said it expects fuel costs to rise to 90 cents to 93 cents a liter in the fourth quarter.

Costs excluding fuel and employee profit-sharing rose 3.2 percent, higher than the market had expected. WestJet said these costs, which include payments to airports, will be up about 1 percent for the full year, mainly due to higher maintenance expenses.

"All in, a reasonably okay quarter. The outlook was good," said PI Financial analyst Chris Murray. "There seems to be some issues with maintenance costs, which was a little surprising."

Last week, WestJet's bigger rival, Air Canada ACa.TO ACb.TO, reported a sharp drop in operating profit due to higher fuel prices. [ID:nL4E7M417P]

"We are optimistic that demand for air travel will remain healthy and are confident that with our high-value travel proposition and low-cost business model we will continue to deliver profitable results moving forward," WestJet Chief Executive Gregg Saretsky said.

WestJet's shares were down 28 Canadian cents, or 2.2 percent, at C$12.85 on the Toronto Stock Exchange late on Wednesday morning. The stock is down by a fifth since hitting a near three-year high in February.

($1=$1.02 Canadian) (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver and Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Peter Galloway)