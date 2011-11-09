* Q3 EPS C$0.28 vs year-before C$0.30
* Analysts had expected C$0.33
* Costs lifted by jet fuel prices, maintenance
* WestJet says forward bookings intact despite economy
* Shares down 2.4 pct
(Recasts with analyst's comments, details)
Nov 9 Higher costs cut third-quarter profit at
WestJet Airlines (WJA.TO) by 10 percent, pushing down the
company's shares on Wednesday, but Canada's No. 2 carrier
stayed optimistic about passenger demand.
WestJet said that even though economic uncertainty was
making consumer confidence shaky, its forward bookings were not
being hit significantly.
It said its revenue per available seat mile (RASM) - an
industry measure to compare revenue performance among airlines
- rose 5.8 percent in the third quarter, and that it expects
similar growth in the fourth quarter.
WestJet said its quarterly profit fell to C$39.3 million
($38.8 million), or 28 Canadian cents a share, from C$43.8
million, or 30 Canadian cents, in the year-before quarter.
Analysts, on average, had forecast earnings of 33 Canadian
cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue at the carrier, which was launched in 1996 and
modeled on U.S. low-cost carrier Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N),
rose 13 percent to C$775.3 million.
COSTS WEIGH
WestJet's costs per available seat mile (CASM) increased 9
percent as jet fuel prices remained "stubbornly high", the
airline said. At 89 cents a liter in the third quarter, they
were 27 percent higher than a year earlier.
The company said it expects fuel costs to rise to 90 cents
to 93 cents a liter in the fourth quarter.
Costs excluding fuel and employee profit-sharing rose 3.2
percent, higher than the market had expected. WestJet said
these costs, which include payments to airports, will be up
about 1 percent for the full year, mainly due to higher
maintenance expenses.
"All in, a reasonably okay quarter. The outlook was good,"
said PI Financial analyst Chris Murray. "There seems to be some
issues with maintenance costs, which was a little surprising."
Last week, WestJet's bigger rival, Air Canada ACa.TO
ACb.TO, reported a sharp drop in operating profit due to
higher fuel prices. [ID:nL4E7M417P]
"We are optimistic that demand for air travel will remain
healthy and are confident that with our high-value travel
proposition and low-cost business model we will continue to
deliver profitable results moving forward," WestJet Chief
Executive Gregg Saretsky said.
WestJet's shares were down 28 Canadian cents, or 2.2
percent, at C$12.85 on the Toronto Stock Exchange late on
Wednesday morning. The stock is down by a fifth since hitting a
near three-year high in February.
($1=$1.02 Canadian)
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver and Bhaswati
Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Peter Galloway)