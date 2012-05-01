May 1 WestJet Airlines Ltd reported a 42 percent rise in first-quarter earnings as it flew more passengers.

WestJet, Canada's second-largest airline, said earnings rose to C$68.3 million, or 49 Canadian cents per share, from C$48 million, or 34 Canadian cents, in the same period last year.

Revenue rose 15.4 percent to C$891 million. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)