MOVES-BTIG hires former Jefferies' execs to fixed income credit team
Feb 7 Financial services firm BTIG LLC said on Tuesday it appointed three former executives from Jefferies Group LLC to its fixed income credit group in New York.
* Currently uses fleet of Boeing 737s
* Eyeing wide-body, regional aircraft types
Nov 15 WestJet Airlines Ltd (WJA.TO) is likely to diversify from its current single-aircraft fleet type eventually, although no decision has been made at this stage, its chief financial officer said on Tuesday.
"It is likely that we, at some point, will move into a second fleet type. We study it continuously," said Vito Culmone, the CFO of Canada's second biggest airline.
He said WestJet was studying moves into the wide-body aircraft market as well as the regional aircraft market. At this stage it had no preference for either market.
WestJet operates a single fleet of Boeing (BA.N) Next-Generation 737 aircraft. The uniform fleet, which brings with it lower maintenance, training and other costs, is often cited as a major reason why WestJet's expenses are one-third lower than bigger rival Air Canada's ACb.TO.
Culmone's comments were made at the Scotia Capital transportation and aerospace conference in Toronto. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; editing by Rob Wilson)
Feb 7 Financial services firm BTIG LLC said on Tuesday it appointed three former executives from Jefferies Group LLC to its fixed income credit group in New York.
Feb 7 John Solomon, hired by Apple to sell its products to big businesses and government, has left his position, the company said on Tuesday.
* Franklin Resources Inc reports 5.4 percent passive stake in Mosaic Co as of Dec. 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2lmVN9z) Further company coverage: