BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Sept 6 WestJet Airlines, Canada's No. 2 carrier, said it flew fuller planes in August compared to a year earlier.
Calgary-based WestJet said its load factor rose to 88.9 percent in August from 83.3 percent a year earlier. Traffic increased 9.2 percent and capacity grew 2.3 percent for the month.
WestJet shares closed at C$16.57 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.