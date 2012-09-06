Sept 6 WestJet Airlines, Canada's No. 2 carrier, said it flew fuller planes in August compared to a year earlier.

Calgary-based WestJet said its load factor rose to 88.9 percent in August from 83.3 percent a year earlier. Traffic increased 9.2 percent and capacity grew 2.3 percent for the month.

WestJet shares closed at C$16.57 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.