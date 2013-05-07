May 7 WestJet Airlines Ltd, Canada's second-largest airline, reported a 33 percent rise in profit as it flew fuller planes in the first quarter.

Net earnings rose to C$91.1 million ($90.3 million), or 68 Canadian cents per share, from C$68.3 million, or 49 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Load factor - the percentage of available seats filled with paying customers - rose to 84.3 percent from 83 percent a year ago.