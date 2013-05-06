TORONTO May 6 Canada's aviation regulator will
allow WestJet Airlines Ltd an exemption from current
rules so that it can boost the number of passengers each of its
flight attendants may serve to 50 from 40.
Transport Canada said on Monday it will now begin work on a
regulatory change to allow all Canadian airlines to increase the
maximum number of passengers a flight attendant may serve to 50
from 40.
The change will bring WestJet in line with U.S. and other
foreign airlines that fly to and from Canada that have a ratio
of one attendant for every 50 passengers, Transport Canada said.
WestJet, Canada's second-largest carrier, is expected to
report first-quarter results on Tuesday.