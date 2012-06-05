June 5 WestJet Airlines flew fuller planes in May than a year earlier.

Canada's second-biggest airline's load factor - the percentage of available seats filled with paying customers - rose to 79.2 percent from 74.8 percent in May 2011.

Privately owned regional airline Porter said its load factor rose to 60.5 percent from 59.5 percent.

Calgary-based WestJet shares closed at C$15 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)