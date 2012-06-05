* WestJet May load factor 79.2 pct vs May 2011's 74.8 pct
June 5 WestJet Airlines said on Tuesday
that reservations for the approaching summer months looked
strong as Canada's second-biggest carrier r eported that it flew
fuller planes in May than a year earlier.
WestJet said its load factor - the percentage of available
seats filled with paying customers - rose to 79.2 percent from
74.8 percent in May 2011 as a 7.2 percent increase in traffic
dwarfed a capacity increase of 1.3 percent.
Forward bookings are "showing continued strength as we head
into the busy summer flying season," WestJet Chief Executive
Gregg Saretsky said in a statement.
National Bank Financial analyst Cameron Doerksen said the
May data puts WestJet on pace to beat his second-quarter load
factor estimate of 78 percent.
"We expect June's traffic results to benefit from new
routes, in particular between Toronto and New York
(LaGuardia)..," Doerksen said in a note to clients.
Low-cost airline WestJet on Monday launched seven daily
non-stop flights between Toronto and New York's LaGuardia
airport as it continues to muscle in on the business travel
market in an attempt to boost revenue and profits.
WestJet stock rose 2.5 percent to C$15.38 on the Toronto
Stock Exchange on Tuesday morning. Other North American airlines
stocks were also higher.
Separately, privately owned regional airline Porter said its
load factor rose to 60.5 percent in May from 59.5 percent in the
same month last year. Tr affic on the carrier, up 14.4 percent in
May, outstripped a capacity increase of 12.5 percent.
Air Canada's monthly data is expected later in the
day.
