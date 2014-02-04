UPDATE 6-Intel to buy Israeli driverless car-tech firm Mobileye for $15 bln
* Analysts say rival offer unlikely (Adds details on Mobileye's partnerships, competitors and technology)
Feb 4 WestJet Airlines Ltd, Canada's second-largest carrier, reported an 11 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by lower costs.
The Calgary, Alberta-based airline said net earnings rose to C$67.8 million ($61.3 million), or 52 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec 31, from C$60.9 million, or 46 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue was 8 percent higher at C$926.4 million, WestJet said.
* Analysts say rival offer unlikely (Adds details on Mobileye's partnerships, competitors and technology)
* To expand animal nutrition capabilities with new facilities in Xiangtan and Nanjing, China
* Boeing, CDB Aviation Lease Finance announce order for 30 737 max 8 airplanes