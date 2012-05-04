RPT-UPDATE 1-Tronox expands titanium dioxide business with $1.67 bln deal
Feb 21 Chemical maker Tronox Ltd said it would expand a business that makes titanium dioxide, a whitening pigment used in paints, with a $1.67 billion deal.
May 4 Commodity chemicals maker Westlake Chemical Corp said it has withdrawn its $1.9 billion offer to acquire Georgia Gulf Corp, following talks with its smaller peer's management.
Shares of Georgia Gulf fell 9 percent to $31.30 in post-market trade on Friday.
Westlake also said it plans to liquidate its holdings of Georgia Gulf common stock as market conditions permit.
The company, in February, had threatened to withdraw its sweetened $1.9 billion offer, or $35 a share, for Georgia Gulf.
"We are disappointed in this result but we continue to work on our previously announced important strategic initiatives," said Westlake Chief Executive Albert Chao.
Shares of Westlake, valued at $3.98 billion, rose 5 percent to $59.78 in after-market trade on Friday.
(Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Unit Cristal enters into agreement to sell domestic, international titanium dioxide business to Tronox for cash and newly shares
