* Q3 EPS $1.01 vs est.$0.98
* Q3 sales $968.4 mln vs est. $910.9 mln
Nov 1 Westlake Chemical Corp posted
market-topping third-quarter results on higher prices, and the
commodity chemicals maker said cheap natural gas will help
ethylene producers like itself remain globally competitive.
North America-based chemical makers got a boost over the
past few years from cheap shale natural gas, which is used to
make ethylene -- the most important chemical-building block.
Ethylene, the most basic commodity chemical, is found in
plastic, paint, glue and thousands of other products.
The company said its natural gas-based ethylene production
continues to have a cost advantage over naphtha-based feedstock
and it benefited both its major segments.
Houston-based Westlake said it a fall in olefins margin was
partially offset by earnings from vinyls -- key in making
bottles, credit cards and flexible pipe.
Olefins, like ethylene and propylene, are basic chemicals
made from oil or natural gas liquid feedstocks and commonly used
to manufacture plastics and gasoline among others.
Quarterly net income rose to $67.9 million, or $1.01 per
share, from $62.7 million, or 95 cents a share, a year ago.
Net sales rose 24 percent to $968.4 million.
Analysts had expected earnings of 98 cents per share on
revenue of $910.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Westlake shares have gained 20 percent in the last one month
and closed at $41.21 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)