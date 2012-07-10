UPDATE 2-China's Ant to invest $200 mln in Korea's Kakao Pay amid global push
* Ant valued at $60 bln, planning IPO (Adds analyst comment, details on Ant overseas push)
July 10 Westlake Chemical Corp on Tuesday sold $250 million of senior unsecured notes, said market sources.
Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and Deutsche Bank were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP AMT $250 MLN COUPON 3.6 PCT MATURITY 07/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.527 FIRST PAY 01/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 3.657 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/17/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 215 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS
* Ant valued at $60 bln, planning IPO (Adds analyst comment, details on Ant overseas push)
TOKYO, Feb 21 Japanese stocks edged up on Tuesday morning as the yen eased back against the dollar, although trading volumes were low as a holiday in the United States left investors short of the usual leads.
* Money is buffer against any fresh financial problems -source