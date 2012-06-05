DUESSELDORF, Germany, June 5 The owners of
WestLB have reached an agreement in principle on the
breakup of the German lender, Norbert Walter-Borjans, the
finance minister of the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia
said.
The federal government still needs to approve the plan, he
said on Tuesday. WestLB is owned by North Rhine-Westphalia and
local savings banks.
As part of planned restructuring, WestLB will be split into
a regional bank dubbed Verbundbank, and the rest of its
activities, which will be sold off or transferred to a "bad
bank" known as Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA), to be wound down.
