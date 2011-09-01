FRANKFURT, Sept 1 German savings bank association DSGV on Thursday said Helaba, the Frankfurt-based Landesbank, was examining a takeover of WestLB's Verbundbank.

"Helaba and its owners are reviewing the integration of WestLB's savings banks business," DSGV said in a statement.

Helaba is set to start due diligence and the outcome of the review remains to be seen, the DSGV said.

WestLB, once Germany's third-largest landesbank - owned by the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) and local savings banks - is in the process of shrinking its business to a core bank with a balance sheet of 40-45 billion euros ($57-64 billion), known as the "Verbundbank," that will cater to regional savings banks.

The new Verbundbank will be funded and owned by a group of NRW-based savings banks and will have 400 employees -- roughly a tenth of the current WestLB staff.

WestLB will try to sell remaining assets such as its corporate lending unit, project financing unit and derivatives business. (Reporting By Edward Taylor)