FRANKFURT, Sept 1 German savings bank
association DSGV on Thursday said Helaba, the
Frankfurt-based Landesbank, was examining a takeover of WestLB's
Verbundbank.
"Helaba and its owners are reviewing the integration of
WestLB's savings banks business," DSGV said in a statement.
Helaba is set to start due diligence and the outcome of the
review remains to be seen, the DSGV said.
WestLB, once Germany's third-largest landesbank - owned by
the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) and local
savings banks - is in the process of shrinking its business to a
core bank with a balance sheet of 40-45 billion euros ($57-64
billion), known as the "Verbundbank," that will cater to
regional savings banks.
The new Verbundbank will be funded and owned by a group of
NRW-based savings banks and will have 400 employees -- roughly a
tenth of the current WestLB staff.
WestLB will try to sell remaining assets such as its
corporate lending unit, project financing unit and derivatives
business.
