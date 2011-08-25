(Combines WestLB and LBBW, adds details and quotes)

By Edward Taylor

FRANKFURT, Aug 25 German landesbanks WestLB and LBBW said their first-half earnings were weighed down by Greece exposure and restructuring, factors that made it difficult for either public sector lender to give a clear forecast for 2011.

WestLB said ongoing restructuring expenses weighed down first-half earnings as the troubled German bank prepares to break itself up.

The lender posted a net profit of 36 million euros ($52 million) in the January to June period, down by half from 67 million in the year-earlier period as it transferred portfolios to the German government's bad bank.

Restructuring expenses rose to 158 million euros from 30 million in the year-earlier period, as the transfer of portfolios to a state-controlled bad bank and impairment charges of 29 million euros on Greek government bonds offset a recovery in trading income.

The corporate and structured finance segment accounted for 177 million euros in pretax profit, compared with a 50 million euros pretax profit for the group in the first half of 2011.

"The transformation of WestLB is replete with uncertainty and may entail further substantial restructuring expenses. It is not possible to make a reliable statement about the results for 2011 as a whole at the present time," the bank said as it awaits regulatory approval for its overhaul plans.

European Union regulators said they would finalise a review of WestLB's restructuring plan by autumn.

The overhaul foresees Germany's third-largest landesbank - owned by the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) and local savings banks - spin off a new bank with a balance sheet of 40-45 billion euros catering for regional savings banks.

WestLB, which had tried unsuccessfully to compete on a global level with the likes of Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), is being broken up as a condition for European Union approval of the state aid given to the bank during the financial crisis.

The new Verbundbank will be funded and owned by a group of NRW-based savings banks and will have 400 employees -- roughly a tenth of the current WestLB staff.

Separately, Stuttgart-based LBBW swung to a 601 million euros pretax profit in the first half of 2011, up from the 321 million euros loss in the year-earlier period but weighed down by a 450 million euros charge on Greece exposure.

LBBW said it still expects to make a full-year profit in 2011 even though first-half earnings were distorted by one-off items such as a tax charge.

"Our performance in the first six months, which was influenced by numerous exceptional items, cannot be taken as guidance for our full-year earnings. However, provided that no new dramatic slump occurs on the financial markets, we expect LBBW to make a profit this year both pursuant to IFRS and in accordance with HGB ," explained Hans-Jörg Vetter, Chairman of the Board. ($1 = 0.694 Euros) (Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)