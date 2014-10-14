Oct 14 Westminster Group Plc :

* Ebola update

* We now announce that Gambia Bird airline has been forced to suspend service on this route until further notice

* Airline had received necessary permits and permissions to operate route again from UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and had fully intended to restart service as of above date

* Gambia Bird airline said it would appeal against decision, especially as its licence was only granted on Sept 26