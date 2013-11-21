BRIEF-Jounce Therapeutics Q4 earnings per share $0.05
* Jounce Therapeutics reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
Nov 21 Westmoreland Coal Co : * Westmoreland's absaloka mine inks long-term coal supply agreement * Has entered into a long-term coal supply agreement with Transalta Centralia
generation llc to supply coal from the absaloka mine * Says the agreement provides for up to 2.0 million tons per year to 2024, and
up to 1.2 million tons in 2025 * Says the term of the supply agreement is through 2025 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* HG Vora Capital Management Llc reports 6.0 percent passive stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd as of February 28 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2maDTXo) Further company coverage:
* Corvus Pharmaceuticals reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and provides business update