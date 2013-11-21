Nov 21 Westmoreland Coal Co : * Westmoreland's absaloka mine inks long-term coal supply agreement * Has entered into a long-term coal supply agreement with Transalta Centralia

generation llc to supply coal from the absaloka mine * Says the agreement provides for up to 2.0 million tons per year to 2024, and

up to 1.2 million tons in 2025 * Says the term of the supply agreement is through 2025