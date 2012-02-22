JAKARTA Feb 22 Luxembourg-based hedge
fund Weston International Investment Ltd has initiated legal
proceedings against Indonesian lender Bank Mutiara for
a $70 million deposit repayment, Weston said in a statement on
Wednesday.
Weston and its subsidiary, Weston International Asset
Recovery Company, said they audited the bank formerly known as
Bank Century and concluded that Mutiara is "legally responsible
for the repayment of this sum".
The government's initial injection of 632 billion rupiah
into Mutiara in 2008 ballooned to 6.7 trillion rupiah by 2009,
leading lawmakers to criticise former finance minister Sri
Mulyani Indrawati and then-central bank governor Boediono, who
is now the country's vice president.
The government is in the process of selling the whole bank.
Weston is a hedge fund specializing in distressed assets with
$1.9 billion assets under management.
