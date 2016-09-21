WELLINGTON, Sept 21 Australia's Westpac Banking
Corp and ANZ Bank will close
26 mainly rural branches around New Zealand by mid-November, the
companies said on Wednesday, as customers shift to online
banking.
Westpac will close 19 branches, while ANZ said it was
planning to close seven.
The decisions underscored the efforts banks are making
globally to cut costs and ramp up technology and automated
services as customers increasingly shift to online banking.
"We consider these branches are no longer viable, a
situation that is unlikely to improve as the number of customers
using branches continues to drop steadily," an ANZ spokesman
said in an email.
The branches were spread across the country and were largely
in small towns and rural areas with smaller customer bases than
more populous urban areas.
"Customers are rapidly changing the way they bank," Westpac
said in a written statement.
Online transactions at Westpac New Zealand have risen more
than 60 percent over the past five years.
(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Tom Hogue)