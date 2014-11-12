BRIEF-Kew Media Group receives shareholder approval for qualifying acquisition
* Kew media group inc. Receives shareholder approval for qualifying acquisition
SYDNEY Nov 13 The chief executive officer of Westpac Banking Group, Gail Kelly, announced her retirement on Thursday in a surprise move, giving way to the head of the group's Australian franchise, Brian Hartzer.
Kelly, who took on the driver's seat at Australia's second most valued lender in 2008, has led Westpac to record profits. The bank booked its fifth straight year of record profit this month on robust loan growth and low bad debts.
"Gail leaves the Group in strong shape, and well placed to compete in the next phase of our strategy," Chairman Lindsay Maxsted said. (Reporting by Swati Pandey)
March 13 Morgan Stanley is hiring hundreds of tech-savvy specialists at its wealth management branches to train advisers on the firm's new digital tools, the bank's co-head of wealth management Andy Saperstein said in an interview.
NEW YORK, March 13 Puerto Rico’s federal oversight board voted unanimously on Monday to certify the government's fiscal turnaround plan, on the condition it be amended to eliminate Christmas bonuses, impose employee furloughs, and further reduce pension spending.