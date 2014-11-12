* Kelly to retire on Feb. 1, 2015

SYDNEY, Nov 13 Gail Kelly, chief executive officer of Westpac Banking Group, announced a surprise retirement on Thursday. Brian Hartzer, the head of the group's Australian franchise, will take over.

Kelly, who took the CEO spot at Australia's second most valued lender in 2008, has led Westpac to record profits. The bank booked its fifth straight year of record profit this month on robust loan growth and low bad debts.

"Gail leaves the Group in strong shape, and well placed to compete in the next phase of our strategy," Chairman Lindsay Maxsted said in a statement.

Kelly, who was the highest paid boss of a retail bank in Australia in the year-ended Sept. 2014, taking home about A$13 million, retires on Feb 1, 2015.

Westpac and its rivals - Commonwealth Bank of Australia , Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and National Australia Bank - all negotiated the global financial crisis much better than most of their rivals, helped by a focus on plain vanilla mortgages and business lending.

But concerns over increased regulation and higher capital requirements have weighed on banks in recent months.

A government-backed inquiry tasked with providing a blueprint for the country's financial system over the next decade is due to release a final report this month, and expectations have grown that it could recommend that Australia's "Big Four" banks set aside more capital.

On Thursday, Kelly said the bank was very well-positioned and that it was "an excellent time to hand the reins to our next CEO."

Hartzer, who currently heads the bank's retail, business banking and wealth businesses, joined Westpac in 2012. Before that he held senior positions in Royal Bank of Scotland and ANZ.

During his tenure, the Australian Financial Services division which he heads, posted compound earnings growth of 10 percent over three years, while reducing the division's cost to income ratio by almost two and a half percentage points.

Westpac shares are up 2.93 percent so far this year compared with a 2 percent gain in the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index .

Its shares have risen by 20 percent since the beginning of 2008, far outperforming the benchmark which fell 14 percent during the period. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Bernard Orr)