(Adds detail, quotes)

* H2 underlying profit of A$2.83 bln vs expected A$2.9 bln

* Says markets division performed well in first month of FY 2012

* Dividend 76 cents

SYDNEY, Nov 3 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group posted a 4 percent rise in second-half underlying profit on lower bad-debt provisions, bringing full-year earnings to a record, as the bank said its markets business was recovering.

Australia's fourth-largest lender, which is expanding in Asia to offset slowing growth at home, said second-half profit growth slowed because of its global markets division, which largely focuses on foreign exchange trading.

"Market conditions have been incredibly difficult in the last quarter in particular," Chief Executive Michael Smith, the architect behind the Asian strategy, told reporters.

"That's now changed and things are moving well. In fact, the first month of the (FY 2012) year has been a very good result," he said.

ANZ said profit in the global markets division fell 28 percent in the year to September 2011 as volatile conditions in the second half and the bank's decision to minimise risk positions hit trading income.

The bank said second-half underlying profit was A$2.83 billion ($2.93 billion), compared with the A$2.9 billion expected by analysts and the A$2.73 billion reported a year ago.

Underlying profit, which excludes one-offs, non-cash accounting items and investment gains and losses, is closely watched by investors.

ANZ said net interest margins, a key measure of profitability, fell to 2.44 percent in the second half hurt the by markets business and high cost of funds.

Global uncertainty has pushed up the cost of funds for Australian banks, which borrow about $100 billion annually as total loans outstrip deposits.

Changes in global regulations that call for more capital and liquidity to be held in a bid to avert another global financial crisis are pushing up costs as well.

The banks have stayed out of the offshore debt markets in recent months, though they have tested the securitisation market and are gearing up to issue covered bonds after Australia allowed lenders to sell them.

ANZ's bad-debt charges fell 24 percent in the second half and tier one capital, a measure of a bank's ability to absorb losses, was at 10.9 percent. It announced a dividend of 76 cents. ($1 = 0.965 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)