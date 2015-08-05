SYDNEY Aug 5 Westpac Banking Corp,
Australia's No 2 lender by market value, said on Wednesday it
had increased the size of its perpetual hybrid offering to
A$1.25 billion ($918 million) from its initial aim of A$750
million.
Westpac will become the first major Australian lender to
raise capital after the Australian Prudential Regulation
Authority (APRA) lifted the mortgage risk weights of the
country's top banks to make them "unquestionably strong."
The margin of the hybrid issue was set at 400 basis points
over the bank bill swap rate, in line with initial marketing
spread. Hybrid securities are a mix of debt and equity. They
feature interest payments but can also be converted to shares.
The issue, to be counted as additional Tier 1 capital, will
be led by Westpac with a large syndicate including UBS, ANZ
Bank, Commonwealth Bank of Australia and National Australia
Bank, Reuters had earlier reported.
Westpac will announce the final size after the offer closes
on Sept. 1, it said.
($1 = 1.3617 Australian dollars)
