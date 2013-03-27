HONG KONG, March 27 Ascalon Capital Managers, a
unit of Australia's Westpac Banking Corp, has bought a
30 percent stake in Singapore-based hedge fund company RV
Capital Management.
The acquisition includes an investment into RV Capital's
Asia Opportunity Fund, Ascalon said in a statement on Wednesday.
It did not disclose the amount invested.
RV Capital was founded in 2011 by Morgan Stanley's
former head of fixed income for Asia-Pacific, Ranodeb Roy, and
Vickram Mangalgiri, who earlier worked at PIMCO.
The fund, which focuses on long/short investing across Asian
rates, credit and foreign exchange markets, returned 21 percent
last year and is up about 5 percent so far this year, according
to fund performance data seen by Reuters.