SYDNEY, March 23 Australia's Westpac Banking Corp said on Friday it had closed its hybrid Tier 1 issue, having increased the offer size to A$1.19 billion from an initial plan to raise A$750 million.

"We are very pleased with the strong support received for the offer. This issue of Westpac CPS utilises existing hybrid Tier 1 capacity and adds approximately 40 bps to Tier 1 capital," Chief Financial Officer Philip Coffey said in a statement.

IFR, which is owned by Thomson Reuters, reported the issue will pay a margin of 325 basis points over six-month bank bills.

The hybrids, called convertible preference share (CPS), have a first optional redemption in March 2018 and will pay fully franked dividends.

The CPS qualifies as non-innovative residual Tier 1 capital. (Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by John Mair)