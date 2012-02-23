SYDNEY Feb 23 Westpac Banking Corp on Thursday said it would raise the value of its proposed offer of convertible preference shares to A$1 billion ($1.07 billion) from an initial A$750 million, and set a margin of 3.25 percent.

The bank said the offer had been increased and the margin set at 3.25 percent due to strong investor demand.

However, it said the final offer size would depend on the applications and could be more or less than A$1 billion.

The convertible preference share offer opens on February 24, and closes on March 19.

($1=A$0.934)

