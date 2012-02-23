BRIEF-Bahrain's Securities and Investment FY profit falls
* FY consol net profit 2.3 nln dinars versus 2.8 million dinars year ago
SYDNEY Feb 23 Westpac Banking Corp on Thursday said it would raise the value of its proposed offer of convertible preference shares to A$1 billion ($1.07 billion) from an initial A$750 million, and set a margin of 3.25 percent.
The bank said the offer had been increased and the margin set at 3.25 percent due to strong investor demand.
However, it said the final offer size would depend on the applications and could be more or less than A$1 billion.
The convertible preference share offer opens on February 24, and closes on March 19.
($1=A$0.934)
(Reporting by James Grubel, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)
* FY consol net profit 2.3 nln dinars versus 2.8 million dinars year ago
* Board recommends cash dividend of 5 percent for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signs renewable agreement to raise amount to 50 million dinars for acquisition of Al Mulla International Finance co's investment portfolios Source:(http://bit.ly/2kVcubr) Further company coverage: