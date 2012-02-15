SYDNEY Feb 16 Westpac Banking Corp , said on Thursday it would issue a Tier One hybrid security to raise $750 million, and said it raise more or less that that depending on demand.

The convertible preference shares are being offered at an issue price of A$100 and will contribute to Westpac's Tier 1 capital.

"The issue of Westpac CPS will utilise existing hybrid Tier 1 capacity and will further add to Westpac's capital resources, contributing approximately 26bps to Tier 1 capital," Said Westpac Chief Financial Officer, Phil Coffey.

The offer is expected to open on 24 February and closes 19 March. (Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by John Mair)