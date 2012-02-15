SYDNEY Feb 16 Westpac Banking Corp
, said on Thursday it would issue a Tier One hybrid
security to raise $750 million, and said it raise more or less
that that depending on demand.
The convertible preference shares are being offered at an
issue price of A$100 and will contribute to Westpac's Tier 1
capital.
"The issue of Westpac CPS will utilise existing hybrid Tier
1 capacity and will further add to Westpac's capital resources,
contributing approximately 26bps to Tier 1 capital," Said
Westpac Chief Financial Officer, Phil Coffey.
The offer is expected to open on 24 February and closes 19
March.
(Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by John Mair)