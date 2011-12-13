* Says interest rate decisions must be balanced with what is
economically responsible
* Europe's crisis has made customers cautious
(Adds details)
SYDNEY Dec 14 Westpac Banking Corp
, Australia's third-largest lender, said higher funding
costs would pressure margins and it needed to balance economic
realities before passing on central bank interest rate cuts to
customers.
The crisis in Europe has slowed growth, made customers
cautious and hurt revenue in its markets and treasury business,
chief executive Gail Kelly said in a statement ahead of the
annual shareholders' meeting.
"Higher funding cots are a reality of this environment and
are continuing to place pressure on interest margins," Kelly
said.
"We are mindful of the impacts of interest rate decision on
customers but these must be balanced with what is economically
responsible."
Westpac has passed on the last two central bank rate cuts in
full to customers joining two other key rivals.
But the top four banks, which raise $100 billion primarily
from Europe and United States to bridge the gap between loans
and deposits, have said funding costs are rising signalling they
may not continue cutting rates at the same pace as the central
bank.
Australian politicians have piled pressure on lenders to
pass on interest rate cuts in full, but banks argue the central
bank rate influences only a fifth of their funding cost and as
result they should be free to decide rates.
National Australia Bank and Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group hold their shareholder meetings
later in the week.
The annual general meetings come as rising funding costs and
slowing loan demand threaten to hurt profit growth at
Australia's big banks.
The four big banks racked up a record $25 billion in
combined profits this year, in stark contrast to their
struggling European and U.S. rivals.
Interest rates are the subject of passionate debates in a
country with one of the highest levels of home-ownership in the
world. More than one-third of households have mortgages.
Australians, from school teachers to coffee baristas and
accountants, are avid Reserve Bank of Australia watchers and
have an opinion on what the central bank's next move will be and
join politicians in coming down heavily on banks if they resist
passing on cuts.
Last week, the big banks took two days to respond to the
central bank's rate cut drawing flak from politicians, local
media and customers with almost all drawing reference to the
banks' record profits.
In a front page article, one newspaper depicted RBA
Governor Glenn Stevens as Santa Claus and the CEOs of the four
big banks as the grinches who stole Christmas.
ANZ, while passing on the rate cut, also distanced itself
from the central bank action saying it will review rates on the
second Friday of every month compared with the central bank rate
review on the first Tuesday.
Analysts expect other banks to follow ANZ's lead.
Westpac shares were 0.2 percent lower at 2318 GMT, almost in
line with the broader market.
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)