SYDNEY, Nov 2 Australia's Westpac Banking Corp reported a 7 percent rise in second-half profit on Wednesday as bad-debt charges fell, taking full-year earnings to another record and saying it would stay focused on cost-cutting as lending growth dries up.

The bank said second-half cash profit totalled $3.13 billion ($3.2 billion), in line with analysts' expectations and up from A$2.93 billion reported a year earlier.

Cash profit, a measure that excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items, is closely watched by investors.

Australia's third-largest lender, which is focusing on multiple brands to get more share in a concentrated market, said employee numbers could fall in the current year and the bank could incur one-off restructuring expenses.

Shaken confidence is denting loan demand for Australian banks, bringing to the fore measures to tighten costs and enhance efficiency to maintain profit expansion.

"In a lower growth environment, we need to have a sharper focus on productivity, we need less duplication," Chief Financial Officer Phil Coffey told a briefing. "Overall head count could be lower this year."

Westpac incurred A$90 million in restructuring costs during the year to Sept. 30 and its employee numbers fell by 767 to 37,712 in the year.

The central bank on Tuesday cut its main cash rate by 25 basis points, the first easing since early 2009, as it reacted to threats to the global economy and dented consumer confidence.

Westpac immediately passed on the rate cut to customers , but the cut is unlikely to boost loan demand which is near historic lows as customers focus on savings.

"I am not sure if one rate cut can change business and consumer confidence," Coffey said.

Westpac declared a dividend of 80 cents and said net interest margin in the second half was 2.21 percent, up 4 basis points over the preceding half. Impairment charges fell by A$463 million for the full year.

Westpac shares have fallen 1.2 percent so far this year, still the second best performer among top banks, compared with a 10.8 percent fall for the benchmark index.

($1 = 0.971 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)