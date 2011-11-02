* H2 cash profit up 7 pct, in line with expectations

* Australian banks in solid shape despite higher funding costs

* But loan growth weak, focus on cutting costs

* Some banks in Asia also post strong earnings (Adds DBS, Asia Pacific lenders, CEO quote; updates shares)

By Narayanan Somasundaram

SYDNEY, Nov 2 Australia's Westpac Banking Corp reeled off another record profit on Wednesday, putting the nation's big lenders on track for a combined $25 billion in earnings this year, at a time when European and U.S. banks are struggling.

Australia's third-largest lender posted a 7 percent jump in second-half earnings to $3.13 billion ($3.2 billion), powering annual profit to a record A$6.3 billion, its second in a row.

Westpac's results follow record profits from local rivals as well as strong earnings from some banks in Singapore and China, as both Australia and Asia defy worries their lenders are acutely vulnerable to global banking turmoil.

"The Australian banks are in solid shape compared to global peers," said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy at AMP Capital Investors, which manages A$100 billion and owns Australian bank shares.

"The banks are in a strong economy, very well regulated and managed and have had the element of good luck," he said referring to their negligible exposure to toxic assets that triggered the global financial crisis.

The euro-zone crisis barely rated a mention when Westpac executives briefed reporters on the results, delivered soon after European and U.S. banking stocks finished trading with heavy losses on fresh fears of a euro-zone breakup and a renewed bank crisis.

Asia Pacific economies have mostly rebounded from the global financial crisis of three years ago, but Australian banks rely heavily on Western capital markets for funding and Asian banks are exposed to U.S. and European trade flows.

But so far there is little sign of real stress, despite Australian banks' wholesale borrowing costs having jumped 10-fold from the days before the 2008-2009 global crisis.

Westpac, which like its domestic rivals has been growing its local deposit base as interbank rates rise, said it could sit out of offshore funding markets for another year if required.

"If needed, we need not do any term funding at all next year," Westpac's Chief Executive Gail Kelly told analysts.

Westpac and Australia's other three major lenders -- National Australia Bank (NAB) , Commonwealth Bank and ANZ -- rely for about 40 percent on Western debt markets for their wholesale funding.

NAB noted the higher offshore funding costs on Wednesday, in a statement announcing a cut in home-loan rates. But only last week it posted 17 percent second-half profit growth. And in August, Commonwealth also reported a record second-half profit.

With expectations for strong earnings on Thursday from ANZ, Australia's fourth-largest lender, the major four domestic banks are set to generate a 15 percent surge in combined 2011 net profit to A$24.17 billion ($24.9 billion).

AN OCEAN APART

Southeast Asia's biggest lender, DBS Group , reported a forecast-beating 6 percent rise in earnings on Wednesday. Late last month Agricultural Bank of China Ltd and China Construction Bank Corp were among Chinese banks to post strong profits.

That compares with huge losses for names such as Lloyds and profit falls for JPMorgan and UBS and a push by regulators to recapitalise banks in Spain, Italy, France, Portugal and Greece.

"Regionally things are still working through momentum from six months ago," said Sam Hilton, a Hong Kong-based analyst at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Asia Ltd. "It will take a while for all of the global effects to trickle through."

STRONG EARNINGS

Westpac's cash profit for the six months to Sept. 30 came in line with expectations and was up from A$2.93 billion a year earlier, mainly on lower bad-debt charges. For the year, cash profit was up 7 percent.

Westpac shares fell 1.5 percent in afternoon trade, a victim of a broad selloff of banks globally on the euro-zone fears. So far this year, the stock has lost about 3.5 percent, compared with a 12 percent fall for the wider Australian market .

The major Australian banks together hold over $2 trillion in assets, several billion dollars each in surplus capital, boast a tier I capital ratio (a measure of their ability to absorb losses) of more than 9 percent, hold record levels of liquidity and have a plump net interest margin of over 2 percent.

Though they borrow $100 billion annually in wholesale debt primarily from Europe and the United States, their deposit bases have grown strongly over the past three years and their paper is among the most highly rated among global banks at AA.

The only real hitch is loan demand at home running at 5 percent, a two-decade low, as customers focus on saving rather than spending and as businesses remain cautious.

This has forced banks to control costs and trim jobs to maintain profit growth, although these measures are paltry compared with thousands of job cuts in banks across the world.

Westpac declared a dividend of 80 cents, up 8 percent, and said net interest margin in the second half was 2.21 percent, up four basis points over the preceding half. Impairment charges fell by A$463 million for the full year.

($1 = 0.971 Australian Dollars) (Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar in SINGAPORE; Editing by Mark Bendeich and Dean Yates)