SYDNEY Dec 14 Westpac Banking Corp
, Australia's third-largest lender, said higher funding
costs would put pressure margins and that it needed to balance
economic realities when weighing up whether to pass on interest
rate cuts to customers.
The crisis in Europe has slowed growth and made both
consumers and businesses more cautious, chief executive Gail
Kelly said in a statement ahead of the annual shareholders'
meeting.
"Higher funding cots are a reality of this environment and
are continuing to place pressure on interest margins," Kelly
said.
"We are mindful of the impacts of interest rate decision on
customers but these must be balanced with what is economically
responsible."
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)