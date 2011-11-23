SYDNEY Nov 24 Westpac banking Corp
, Australia's third-largest lender, said on Thursday its
retail and business banking head Rob Coombe has resigned and
Jason Yetton would replace him.
Rob Coombe headed Westpac's biggest division, which also
focuses on its mainstay mortgages. The bank said Coombe was
leaving to pursue other opportunities without elaborating.
Westpac announced the creation of two new divisions
encompassing its financial services business and services
business such as technology, property and legal.
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)