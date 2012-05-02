BRIEF-Jordan's Injaz FY profit rises
Feb 15 Enjaz For Development And Multi Projects Co Plc:
SYDNEY May 3 Westpac Banking Corp is not planning any further large job cuts, the chief financial officer of Australia's third-largest lender said on Thursday.
Westpac, which earlier posted a record first half cash profit of A$3.2 billion, has cut or outsourced almost 700 jobs this year.
(Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by John Mair)
Feb 15 Enjaz For Development And Multi Projects Co Plc:
FRANKFURT, Feb 15 The European Central Bank can set binding requirements if it thinks a bank is not cutting its pile of unpaid loans fast enough, the ECB official in charge of tackling non-performing loans (NPL) in the euro zone said on Wednesday.
WARSAW, Feb 15 Poland's central bank is likely to maintain its current wait-and-see stance until the end of the year, rate-setter Grazyna Ancyparowicz said on Wednesday, adding rate hikes may be needed afterwards.