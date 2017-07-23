FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Westpac in talks with Charter Hall for Hastings sale
July 23, 2017 / 10:15 PM / 14 hours ago

Westpac in talks with Charter Hall for Hastings sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 24 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp on Monday said it has entered exclusive talks with Charter Hall Group for the sale of its Hastings Funds Management unit.

Westpac did not specify a potential price for the sale.

Westpac tried to sell the unit last year but withdrew from sale talks, citing market conditions. Analysts had expected Hastings to be sold for between A$300 million ($237.21 million) and A$500 million, a figure that is expected to be exceeded should talks with Charter Hall prove successful.

The potential deal comes as Australian banks are selling down capital intensive or low-returning assets.

Hastings Fund Management specialises in the acquisition and management of infrastructure, property, alternative debt and private equity.

$1 = 1.2647 Australian dollars Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

