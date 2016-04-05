* Regulator alleges fixing of BBSW rate
* Westpac denies allegations, intends to defend itself
* Westpac is second Australian bank to be targeted
SYDNEY, April 5 Australia's securities regulator
said on Tuesday it has started legal action against Westpac
Banking Corp for allegedly fixing the bank bill swap
reference rate (BBSW), an allegation the bank said it rejects.
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC)
alleges that Westpac traded in a manner intended to create an
artificial price for the BBSW on 16 occasions from April 6, 2010
through June 6, 2012.
The regulator said it intends to press for financial
penalties if Westpac is found guilty.
"ASIC alleges that on these days Westpac had a large number
of products which were priced or valued off BBSW and that it
traded in the bank bill market with the intention of moving the
BBSW higher or lower," ASIC said in a statement.
"ASIC alleges that Westpac was seeking to maximise its
profit or minimise its loss to the detriment of those holding
opposite positions to Westpac's."
In federal court filings, ASIC outlined some of its
evidence, including expletive-ridden exchanges between traders
captured in email records and telephone recordings, allegedly
about how much money they had made from BBSW fixes.
The BBSW is the primary interest rate benchmark used in
Australian financial markets to price home loans, credit cards
and other financial products worth trillions of dollars.
Westpac said in a statement that it intends to "vigorously"
defend itself from the allegations.
"We reject the allegations made by ASIC and do not believe
Westpac, or any employee, has acted unlawfully in relation to
the instances detailed by ASIC," said Westpac Chief Financial
Officer Peter King in a statement filed at the Australian
Securities Exchange.
Westpac said it had given the regulator more than 12 million
internal documents to assist with the probe.
Westpac is the second Australian bank targeted by ASIC over
alleged rate-fixing.
ASIC last month began legal action against Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ) for "unconscionable
conduct and market manipulation" over allegedly fixing the BBSW.
ANZ rejects the allegation.
Australia changed the method by which it calculated the BBSW
in 2013 after an exodus of banks from the panel that set the
rate, becoming the first major market to dismantle such
mechanisms.
