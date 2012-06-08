SYDNEY, June 8 Australia's third-largest lender
Westpac banking Corp on Friday cut its variable
mortgage rate by 20 basis points passing on only a part of the
central bank rate cut.
Earlier smaller rival, Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group matched the central bank's cut with a 25 basis
points reduction.
Movements in mortgage rates have a big economic impact in
Australia, where more than 90 percent of all home loans are
variable interest rates. More than a third of Australia's 8.5
million households have a mortgage.
