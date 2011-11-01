* CBA, Westpac pass on cuts immediately

SYDNEY, Nov 1 Australia's top two mortgage lenders Commonwealth bank of Australia and Westpac Banking Corp cut their variable mortgage rate by 25 basis points, responding to the central bank's first rate cut since early 2009.

While the rate cuts should lift weak consumer sentiment, bankers are sceptical over whether they will boost loan growth, as customers target savings given global economic concerns and household debt running at 154 percent of disposable income.

"Ongoing economic weakness in Europe continues to impact negatively on Australian business and consumer confidence," said Rob Coombe, Retail and Business Banking head at Westpac.

"A reduction in interest rates will provide a timely boost to sentiment and generate a positive flow-on effect for the broader Australian economy."

For an average mortgage of A$300,000 ($318.3), a cut of 25 basis points equals an extra saving of A$600 a year. Since more than a third of Australia's 8.5 million households have a mortgage, even a modest easing represents a large boost to incomes. About 95 percent of all mortgages are variable.

Westpac cut its rate to 7.61 percent effective Nov 14, while CBA cut its to 7.56 percent from Nov 4. The other two major lenders National Australia Bank and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said they were reviewing rates.

Australia's central bank cuts its main cash rate by 25 basis points to 4.5 percent on Tuesday, as it reacted to benign inflation figures at home and threats to the global economy.

The highest interest rates in the developed world have shrunk business credit and sent mortgage growth to its lowest level since 1977.

Government data on Tuesday showed Australian house prices fell by the most in almost three years last quarter while sales of new homes were the lowest in a decade in September. ($1 = 0.943 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)